Flu season is right around the corner. Americans are being encouraged to get their flu shots now. The goal is to prevent double trouble: influenza on top of COVID-19.
We would not discourage anyone from getting a flu vaccination. There is, however, a good chance that if we follow public health guidelines to avoid crowds, wear face masks and wash our hands, we might be able to avoid a bad flu season.
That’s what happened in the Southern Hemisphere between March and September. Our spring and summer is their fall and winter. That is when influenza strikes hard down under.
This year, though, the flu season was exceptionally mild. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile and Argentina were preparing themselves for a challenging time with two nasty respiratory infections at once. To everyone’s surprise, the flu never materialized.
New Zealand screened for influenza starting in June. They found no cases. Normally, more than half of their samples would be positive for the flu.
Australia also experienced record low levels. In 2019, the country had more than 130,000 identified cases of influenza. In 2020, by contrast, there were only 315. Deaths from the flu were dramatically lower — only 4% of last year’s total.
What explains this good news? It seems that measures taken to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 also help control the spread of influenza. When people don’t travel, avoid large crowds, wear face masks and wash their hands conscientiously, they may be able to avoid a variety of transmissible viral infections.
Although such tactics are new to western societies, people in Japan, China and many other Asian countries have been practicing them for years. It has been suggested that people in Japan adopted face masks during the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918. That pandemic was devastating, killing nearly 400,000 people. During the height of flu season, nearly one in three Japanese people wears a mask, which is considered a signal of respect for others.
Americans have had a hard time embracing face masks. Many don’t believe they work. Others complain that they make breathing more challenging. However, there are data demonstrating that face-covering and hand-washing reduce viral transmission (Epidemiology and Infection, May 2014).
A review of 12 studies found that face masks can help reduce the spread of influenza as well as the coronavirus (International Journal of Infectious Diseases, Sept. 25, 2020). The authors conclude:
“We strongly recommend medical facemask use in community settings especially when widespread community transmission may be ongoing and where physical distancing may not be possible, e.g. public transportation, grocery shops, etc. However, facemask use must not be considered as a replacement for physical distancing, hand hygiene, and other essential preventive public health measures.”
Masks are important, both for protecting the wearer as well as those within range. Despite our cultural resistance to this practice, the experience from the Southern Hemisphere this past winter points to the benefits of this approach.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
—King Features