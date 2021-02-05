For decades health professionals warned Americans to be cautious about eating eggs. They said that eggs were loaded with cholesterol. It would clog their coronary arteries, and that would lead to heart attacks.
A new study published in the American Journal of Medicine (January 2021) contradicts that antiquated warning. The authors conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 23 prospective studies covering more than 1 million individuals. Over the course of more than 12 years of follow-up, on average, the volunteers experienced 157,324 cardiovascular disease events, such as heart attacks and strokes.
There was no significant association between the number of eggs people usually ate in a week and their risk of a vascular event. On the contrary, people who ate more than one egg a day were much less likely than those who ate fewer to develop coronary artery disease.
This is not the first time that studies have shown a disconnect between dietary cholesterol and the risk of coronary artery disease. Although dietary cholesterol can raise total cholesterol, another meta-analysis did not find an association between cholesterol in the diet and the likelihood of coronary artery disease or stroke (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, August 2015).
The myth that eggs and other cholesterol-containing foods cause heart disease has persisted since the late 1960s. The American Heart Association told citizens not to eat more than three eggs a week in 1968 (Nutrients, October 2015). Its experts also warned people to keep their dietary cholesterol under 300 mg a day.
Here are 10 high-cholesterol foods:
Chicken liver (631 mg per 3.5 ounces)
Beef liver (419 mg per 3 ounces)
Chicken leg (328 mg per leg)
Shrimp (323 mg per cup)
Eggs (186 mg per egg yolk)
Bacon (36 mg per three slices)
Cheese (35 mg per ounce)
Whole milk (33 mg per cup)
Butter (31 mg per tablespoon)
Whole milk yogurt (29 mg per cup)
The shunning of eggs and dietary cholesterol still lingers. Up until 2015, the AHA and the federal government were recommending less than 300 mg of cholesterol a day. Many health professionals remain dogmatic about the dangers of eating eggs or drinking whole milk.
Perhaps it is time to shift our perspective on eggs. This humble food is loaded with nutrients: vitamins, minerals, choline, high-quality protein and bioactive compounds such as lutein and zeaxanthin.
If advice to avoid eggs lasted for so many decades, what other dictates might be misguided? Spurning saturated fat is one possibility. We are still being told to skip foods like butter or whole milk that are rich in saturated fat.
Yet research does not support rejecting such foods. A multinational epidemiological undertaking, the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study, concluded, “Dairy consumption was associated with lower risk of mortality and major cardiovascular disease events in a diverse multinational cohort” (The Lancet, Nov. 24, 2018).
Dietary advice is not so simple, however. A recent meta-analysis of 13 studies found that the more high-fat milk people drank, the higher their risk of heart disease (Scientific Reports, Jan. 14, 2021). The same researchers concluded that greater cheese consumption was associated with a lower risk. If there is a lesson to be learned, it is that diet is complicated.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features