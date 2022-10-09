Q. I suffered with both constipation and diarrhea for 56 years. The pain was terrible, and the onset of an episode would throw me into a panic attack. There were times I ended up passing blood.

Then at 57, I was tested for allergies. EGGS! My reaction was five times the upper limit on egg whites and three times the limit on yolks. An egg a day was the one food my parents had insisted I eat!

