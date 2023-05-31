Q. While searching for treatments for shingles, I found your website. One article described the heartburn medicine Tagamet as having a positive impact. You did not mention anything about the correct dose. Can you give us any more information about how much Tagamet to take for shingles?

A. It will come as a shock to most health care practitioners to learn that the heartburn medicine cimetidine has shown activity against shingles. This painful skin condition is linked to infection with chickenpox (varicella-zoster) earlier in life.

