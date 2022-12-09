Medicines are supposed to relieve symptoms and cure us when we are ill. The Hippocratic Oath that most physicians take upon graduation is widely understood to prohibit doctors from doing harm.

The precise phrase, “first, do no harm,” is not technically part of the oath. Hippocrates wrote it in a different work, titled “Of the Epidemics.” In the actual oath, doctors promise to “do no harm or injustice” to their patients.