Medicines are supposed to relieve symptoms and cure us when we are ill. The Hippocratic Oath that most physicians take upon graduation is widely understood to prohibit doctors from doing harm.
The precise phrase, “first, do no harm,” is not technically part of the oath. Hippocrates wrote it in a different work, titled “Of the Epidemics.” In the actual oath, doctors promise to “do no harm or injustice” to their patients.
Of course, all medications have the potential to cause side effects in some patients. That requires health care providers to balance benefits against risks for every medicine they prescribe.
Most patients understand this. They don’t expect, however, that a medication will cause the very problem it’s being prescribed to treat.
Drugs for Type 2 diabetes are intended to control blood sugar. But the reason for that is to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular complications such as heart attacks, strokes and premature death. Heart disease is the reason people with diabetes often die younger.
In 1970, scientists reported the results of a clinical trial that alarmed endocrinologists. In the University Group Diabetes Program, a drug widely prescribed to control blood sugar was compared with a placebo. The trial lasted for several years and enrolled more than 800 people. To their shock, the investigators found that people taking tolbutamide (Orinase) were twice as likely to develop heart trouble as those on placebo.
A decade later, researchers decided to test drugs being prescribed for serious heart rhythm problems. The medications flecainide (Tambocor) and encainide (Enkaid) were compared with placebo in the Cardiac Arrhythmia Suppression Trial (CAST). Nearly 1,500 volunteers participated in the trial. After 10 months, 89 people had died. These were disproportionately patients taking the active medications who died from heart rhythm problems and other cardiac causes. As a result, the investigators stopped the study (New England Journal of Medicine, March 21, 1991).
Around the same time, women who had been told they needed hormone replacement therapy after menopause to protect their hearts learned that HRT could increase their chance of a heart attack. This was the conclusion of not one but two clinical trials, the Heart and Estrogen/Progestin Replacement Study and the Women’s Health Initiative (Hypertension, Oct. 11, 2004).
The latest example of an unexpected outcome was recently presented at the Radiological Society of North America. Researchers recruited 277 patients taking NSAIDs such as ibuprofen or naproxen for their knee osteoarthritis. They compared these subjects with 793 individuals not taking these anti-inflammatory drugs.
All the volunteers had MRI scans at the outset and again after four years. At the end of the study, those taking the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs had more inflammation and less cartilage in their knees than the people in the control group.
It is shocking that it often takes decades for scientists to discover when medications may be causing more harm than good. Drug companies and doctors should try harder to follow the Hippocratic oath to “do no harm or injustice.”
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.