Americans expect things to work. When they turn on their cellphones and computers, they anticipate instant connectivity. Appliances like vacuum cleaners, toasters and microwaves work every time, or we replace them.
The same cannot be said of our medications. Most people have no idea how effective their blood pressure pill, antidepressant or flu shot might be. That’s because analyzing clinical trial data to determine effectiveness requires statistics.
Very few of us have mastered statistical concepts. Even the head of the Food and Drug Administration recently made a grievous error in describing the purported effectiveness of a treatment for COVID-19.
Dr. Stephen Hahn made a rookie mistake when he explained the benefits of convalescent plasma against COVID-19. He claimed that 35 patients out of 100 would have had their lives saved if they had received blood plasma from a person who had recovered from a severe coronavirus infection.
That sounds impressive. Who wouldn’t want such a powerful treatment?
Sadly, the explanation was totally misleading. Dr. Hahn was citing something called relative risk reduction. It is frequently used by pharmaceutical companies in their advertisements to make a medication seem highly effective.
One classic example is a decades-old ad for the popular cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin (Lipitor). When the manufacturer boasted that its drug lowered the risk of heart attacks by 36%, it put an asterisk next to that number.
If you followed the asterisk, here is what you found: “That means in a large clinical study, 3 percent of patients taking a sugar pill or placebo had a heart attack compared to 2 percent of patients taking Lipitor.”
This is the absolute risk reduction. In other words, if 100 people took Lipitor for several years, two of them would have a heart attack. In comparison, out of 100 people on placebo during the same amount of time, three people could be expected to have a heart attack. So one person taking atorvastatin got the benefit.
How did the company turn that one out of 100 into a 36% lower risk? What they did is divide that one person by the three people who had heart attacks in the placebo group. That leads to a 33% reduction. In reality there were thousands of people in the study, which is how the company actually ended up with a 36% relative risk reduction. Such a number sounds much more convincing than the absolute risk reduction of one out of 100.
One would expect the commissioner of the FDA to understand these basic statistical differences. But here is where he slipped up. He was referring to a preliminary study in which 22% of COVID-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma died within a month. Patients who did not receive this therapy had a 27% death rate over the same time period. The absolute risk reduction was 5%. That means, five COVID-19 patients out of 100 might have survived if they got convalescent plasma. That is far less striking than the relative risk reduction of 35% the commissioner cited.
All a drug company has to do to get FDA approval is prove that a medicine works better than placebo at a statistically significant level. As a result, a drug like Lipitor might benefit only one person out of 100 and still pass the FDA’s sniff test. If we used the same standards for dishwashers, smartphones or automobiles, they would likely be a lot less popular.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features