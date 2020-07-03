Have you ever heard, “It’s only a rash”? When people think of serious drug side effects, skin reactions rarely generate much concern. They don’t seem nearly as scary as liver damage, stroke or kidney failure.
Drug-induced rashes and other skin reactions can be extremely dangerous, if not deadly, however. Although many rashes are mild or merely bothersome, one kind of adverse effect called Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) can be lethal. We heard from one reader:
“I am an attorney who dealt with cases of medical mistakes. As a result, I always double-check everything (to the annoyance of my physicians). Professionally and personally, I have seen hundreds of physician or pharmacy mistakes, most dangerous, and some fatal.
“Doctors and pharmacists are overworked these days. Despite their best efforts, they just can’t learn every possible risk associated with a drug. One client called his doctor more than once, concerned about a significant rash while on a sulfa drug and was told to keep taking it. He wound up in the hospital burn unit with Stevens-Johnson syndrome. Ultimately, all his skin peeled off his body, and he died after days of agony.”
The skin condition called SJS is usually a reaction to a medication such as an anticonvulsant, antipsychotic, antibacterial sulfa drug, antibiotic or antigout medicine like allopurinol. A nasty red rash can proceed to fever, blisters and sores in the mouth, eyes, throat and even the genitals. Eventually, the skin may peel off, which is why patients often end up in hospital burn units.
Because it is considered so rare, physicians and pharmacists may not warn patients about red flags. According to one patient, a fluoroquinolone antibiotic triggered a terrible series of reactions:
“I had a horrible reaction in the hospital ER with severe hallucinations. They rushed me into the acute trauma unit. Then after two weeks, I began to develop strange blisters on my skin. I was miserable. One night I stayed up searching the Internet until I found pictures that matched my problem.
“It turns out that I had Stevens-Johnson syndrome. My dermatologist confirmed this the following day. I had to be put on a regimen of prednisone, starting with a high dose and tapering down. This is a serious condition which leads some to have to go to burn centers.”
We heard from another reader about a reaction to the antibiotic cephalexin: “After taking cephalexin for one day for a UTI, I broke out in a rash that I later found out was Stevens-Johnson syndrome. I was burned from head to toe and from the inside out. The drug also caused nerve damage in my feet.”
Medications can cause a great many side effects. Anyone who checks the patient insert that comes with their prescription knows this list can be daunting. Trying to figure out which reactions are serious and which are merely bothersome can be challenging.
Doctors and pharmacists don’t usually mention complications that appear to be rare. But when it comes to Stevens-Johnson syndrome or other serious skin reactions, the idea that “it’s only a rash” could lead someone to ignore a life-threatening situation.
Before accepting your next prescription, be sure to ask about both common and serious side effects. To help you in that process we have created a free Drug Safety Questionnaire for your doctor or pharmacist to fill out. It can be downloaded at the Health eGuide section of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: