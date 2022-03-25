Some side effects seem so trivial to prescribers and pharmacists that they rarely, if ever, mention them. They can have a profound impact on patients, however. One such reaction is an increase in nightmares.
Be honest now. Has anyone ever warned you about drug-induced bad dreams? We didn’t think so.
But this reader reports that drug-induced dreams are interfering with peaceful sleep: “I’ve been having terrible nightmares. I’ve kicked my husband and pulled his hair. I’ve sworn in my sleep (I don’t when I’m awake). It feels like somebody is trying to harm me.
“I sat straight up in bed on my knees and hit the headboard so hard that I caused cuts to my knuckles and bad bruising. I’ve been hollering in my sleep. The night before last, I bit myself so hard on the arm that it left bad bruising. My family and I are getting very concerned. I just stopped taking atorvastatin, and I had a restful night for the first time in a long while. I’ll talk to my doctor about an alternative medicine.”
Another person who wrote to us described a similar experience: “I have been having nightmares that wake me up screaming, seeing hallucinations of someone standing over me. After Googling, I found that I am taking two medications that could cause this, atorvastatin and metoprolol. Believe me, these dreams are terrifying!”
We were able to locate a case report of a woman who experienced extreme nightmares after starting atorvastatin (BMJ, April 22, 2006). Her doctor discontinued the drug and the bad dreams disappeared. He then coaxed her into a rechallenge. When she started back on the statin, her nightmares returned.
Another medication that may cause nightmares is diphenhydramine (Benadryl). Paradoxically, this old-fashioned antihistamine is found in most “PM” pain relievers.
One reader offered this: “On really bad weeks, I take over-the-counter sleeping pills. I’ve been having terrible nightmares on those nights. In fact, I end up with no rest, because I keep waking up over and over again from the nightmares. I’d guess at least 10 times per night.
“This week, I had a particularly scary dream. I jumped out of bed in a defensive fighting stance with my heart racing and drenched in sweat. That’s it — no more sleeping pills. I’d rather go to work with no sleep than live through such bad nights!”
According to GoodRx.com, “Drug-induced nightmares and vivid dreams are most commonly reported with first-generation antihistamines such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl) (which are often found in over-the-counter sleep and allergy medications).”
Corticosteroid medications can interfere with pleasant dreams. A mother wrote: “My daughter was on daily corticosteroids (for asthma) from age 3 to about 16. She has had nightmares for many of these years.”
Fluoroquinolone antibiotics such as levofloxacin or ciprofloxacin can also lead to disturbing dreams: “I have been on levofloxacin for about six days for a respiratory infection. I have just begun having vivid, bizarre dreams and that is why I Googled this site. I’ve never had such a disturbing reaction to a drug.”
Nightmares are not a minor side effect. Getting a good night’s sleep is a foundation of health. That’s why prescribers should warn patients about the possibility of drug-induced nightmares.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
— King Features