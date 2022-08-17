Q. Our dog was recently bitten by a copperhead snake. The veterinarian prescribed an antibiotic to keep the wound from becoming infected. She added an NSAID for pain.

To protect his stomach, she recommended omeprazole and a veterinary probiotic. The probiotic arrived by FedEx inside an insulated envelope with a cold pack and a temperature monitoring device. Even though it was hot out, the monitor showed that the medicine had never become too warm.