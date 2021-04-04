Q. I read that zinc tablets could help control foot odor. I used to have really smelly feet, and I didn’t know what to do about this embarrassing problem.
I started taking zinc tablets every day, and I no longer have stinky feet or shoes. I thought you would like to know this works.
A. We were surprised to learn that there is a medical term for smelly feet: bromodosis. We have not found any scientific studies of zinc supplements for this condition.
However, researchers in Thailand recently published a randomized controlled trial of socks coated with zinc oxide nanoparticles (International Journal of Dermatology, online, March 4, 2021). The naval cadets in the study had less foot odor if they wore coated socks.
We don’t know if zinc oxide cream, sold to prevent diaper rash, would prevent foot odor. Since zinc oxide-coated socks may not be easily available, that might be worth a try.
Zinc supplements are considered safe, but you should not exceed the tolerable upper limit of 40 mg per day for adults. Getting too much zinc could interfere with copper balance and impair immune function.
You can learn more about vitamin and mineral deficiencies and how to achieve optimal levels in the book “Fortify Your Life” by Dr. Tieraona Low Dog. It is available in the bookstore at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. My father loved peanuts and cashews, and my mother was a fan of macadamia nuts. They were told they should avoid nuts because of their high fat content. Lately, though, I have heard that nuts are heart healthy. Is that true?
A. It is. The results of the Women’s Health Initiative, including more than 100,000 postmenopausal women, show that substituting nuts for meat, dairy products and eggs results in fewer deaths from heart disease (Journal of the American Heart Association, February 2021). Plant protein in general was associated with lower mortality in this study.
Apparently, one way that nuts influence health is through their impact on intestinal microbes. A Mediterranean diet focused on high-fiber plants, legumes, vegetables, fruits and nuts encourages beneficial bacteria (Nutrients, February 2021).
Q. As I understand it, licorice is a valuable herbal remedy. However, it is not appropriate for people like me with high blood pressure.
I read somewhere that there is a process that can make licorice safer. What can you tell me about deglycyrrhizinated licorice?
A. DGL (deglycyrrhizinated licorice) is an herbal medicine made by removing the glycyrrhizin from licorice root. This compound is responsible for many of the side effects associated with natural licorice. Too much licorice can trigger headaches, low potassium levels, abnormal heart rhythms, reduced libido, edema (swelling) and high blood pressure.
People use DGL supplements to treat ulcers, canker sores and indigestion.
Q. I spend summers in Michigan. A few years ago, I was developing painful hip and hand arthritis. A neighbor had arthritis so badly he could not even hold a glass of water.
The following year he was outside spreading gravel with a rake. He said drinking cherry juice daily had made all the difference. I tried it and five weeks later I was pain free.
A. A review of the scientific literature in the journal Maturitas (April 2019) found that tart cherry juice can “slow the progression of osteoarthritis via decreased inflammation and reduced cartilage degradation.”
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
—King Features