Heart attacks remain our No. 1 killer. Many cardiologists consider heart disease a pandemic. Even with widespread use of statins to lower cholesterol and stents to prop open coronary arteries, people are still dying.
Doctors recognize that total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides can help them identify vulnerable patients. However, cardiologists have mostly overlooked another important risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
Lipoprotein(a), also known as Lp(a), was identified six decades ago as a key player in coronary heart disease (Clinical Biochemist Reviews, February 2004). This compound carries cholesterol around in the blood. When people have high levels of Lp(a), they are far more likely to develop heart disease. About one out of five people has an abnormal level of Lp(a) in their bloodstream.
If heart disease runs in families, often the members have elevated Lp(a). Scientists believe that levels of this compound are mostly controlled by genetics.
Health care professionals rarely measure Lp(a), even though they are careful about assessing cholesterol and triglycerides. One reason could be that we don’t have drugs to lower this lipoprotein effectively. Some are now under development, but for decades doctors just ignored Lp(a) because they couldn’t do anything about it.
The accepted dogma has been that diet and exercise have little to no impact on this risk factor. Perhaps that’s because taking cholesterol or fat off the plate doesn’t reduce this particular lipid. This might help explain why some people who exercise regularly, follow a low-fat diet and take statin-type cholesterol-lowering drugs can still end up with heart disease.
For example, Bill wrote: “I inherited very high Lp(a) levels. Despite living a healthy lifestyle, I had a heart attack and stroke. (I think there is some correlation there.) My genetic predisposition led me to a Ph.D. in Natural Health. I am now 78 years old and otherwise doing fine.
“My experience has been that most doctors do not have a clue about Lp(a). You have to educate them. Furthermore, despite it being a significant cardiac risk factor, they do not test for Lp(a) in lipid panels. They have to special order the test. One approach that has worked for me involves both niacin and vitamin C.”
A new study suggests that diet might be more helpful than most health professionals realize. A low-carb approach lowered Lp(a) by about 15% (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Sept. 27, 2021).
The authors of this randomized controlled feeding trial suggest that a low-carbohydrate diet “... promotes insulin sensitivity and protects against atherogenesis. In addition, we found a potentially novel dietary effect on Lp(a), a major independent and causal risk factor for atherosclerosis.”
Some of the country’s leading cardiologists are now focusing on Lp(a) because drug companies are developing therapies for this crucial risk factor. Until then, however, people with elevated levels may want to consider a balanced low-carb diet. It can also help people lose weight.
