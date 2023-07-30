Q. Years ago, I watched a talk by Dr. Andrew Weil, who advised eating a clove of garlic for good health. Ever since, I’ve been eating a clove of garlic chopped into my daily salad dressing.
It dawned on me several years later that I could not remember the last time I was bitten by a mosquito. I have seen a mosquito land on my arm and leave without biting. My wife gets bite after bite, and I am not bitten at all.
A. We wish that all of us could get such benefit from eating garlic. However, a double-blind trial did not find evidence that consuming a clove of garlic deters mosquitoes (Medical and Veterinary Entomology, March 4, 2005). That’s not much to go on. Perhaps garlic would work better if people consumed it for a long time, as you have. Or perhaps it is something else about your personal chemistry that discourages mosquitoes from biting you.
Q. I have been using gin-soaked raisins for years now. As a result, I have had wonderful relief from my arthritic pain and stiffness.
When the pandemic came along, I didn’t go out and get more gin. Instead, I skimped on the recipe. After about a week, my arthritic pain and stiffness returned, especially in my right hand. I could no longer enjoy many of the activities I was used to.
Consequently, when I read about boswellia for arthritis, I decided to try it. After a couple weeks my hand was back to normal!
I have continued both boswellia and gin-soaked raisins ever since. I am wondering whether I should take the boswellia indefinitely.
A. Almost 30 years ago, we got a letter from a reader about gin-soaked raisins. Since then, hundreds of others have written to share their enthusiasm about this arthritis remedy.
There is evidence that boswellia has anti-inflammatory activity (BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, July 17, 2020).