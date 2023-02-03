Everyone knows what “conflict of interest” means. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as “a conflict between the private interest and the official responsibilities of a person in a position of trust.”
A classic example is “insider trading.” Let’s imagine that a person working for a drug company learns about an exciting new breakthrough. That individual is not supposed to buy stock or tell friends and family about the discovery before it is announced publicly, and the stock goes through the roof.
A referee is not supposed to favor one team over the other. Betting on the outcome of a game that you are officiating would be another clear example of a conflict of interest.
It is especially important for government officials to avoid any hint of a conflict of interest. There is even a law that prohibits government employees from participating in any matter that could benefit them or a close family member.
That’s why we have never understood why Congress thinks the Food and Drug Administration should take money from the pharmaceutical industry that it regulates. Starting in 1992, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act established fees that pharmaceutical companies pay to have their new drugs reviewed.
This year the FDA will receive “base revenue” of $1,151,522,958 from drug companies. It will likely be more than that because PDUFA allows that amount to be “adjusted for inflation, strategic hiring and retention, and for the resource capacity needs for the process for the review of human drug applications.”
The FDA would be quick to say that no individual agency employee benefits from drug company money. And yet when people are being paid, even indirectly, from the industry they oversee, it raises questions.
Would we want the Federal Aviation Administration that approves new airplanes to be funded by the airline industry? More importantly, should the National Transportation Safety Board that investigates crashes take money from the companies involved in accidents? In both cases, the airline industry does not contribute funds to the regulatory agencies. That’s because what they do is considered a public service.
Regulating the pharmaceutical industry should also be a public service. Making the FDA dependent upon “user fees,” though, sets it up for a potential conflict of interest.
The agency maintains that it is now in a partnership with the drug companies. But when one partner is paying the other, the optics aren’t good.
The FDA’s controversial approval of the Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab (Aduhelm) prompted a review by two congressional committees. The legislators concluded that the process had been “rife with irregularities.”
The agency had violated its own protocols and practices. Moreover, it had ignored the recommendation of its advisory committee. The panel, made up of independent experts, had voted against approval because Aduhelm didn’t seem to slow patients’ cognitive decline.
Perhaps it is time for Congress to reconsider the way the Food and Drug Administration is funded. Remember the old adage: “He who pays the piper calls the tune.”
