Q. How often should one take a solution of half a teaspoon baking soda in a glass of water? It does reduce the swelling in my ankles.
A. Usually we recommend that baking soda be taken only occasionally, as needed for heartburn. Chronic heartburn deserves professional medical attention.
We were surprised that you find baking soda reduces swelling. Because it contains sodium (it is sodium bicarbonate), we have been concerned that it could increase fluid retention.
Researchers have found that sodium bicarbonate can reduce inflammation (Journal of Immunology, May 15, 2018). Perhaps that helps explain why you have less swelling. When we checked with the lead scientist on the study, he counseled against taking this solution daily until we have more research on its safety and effectiveness.
Q. I used to drink tonic water for nightly leg cramps, but I have found a far better solution: Pedialyte. I keep some powder handy in the bathroom. When I get a leg cramp, I mix up a solution and drink it. That’s the end of cramps for the night. The relief is more immediate and longer lasting than quinine.
I go kayaking. Previously, I’d get a leg cramp while I was paddling with no access to tonic water and no way to get out of the boat to stretch my leg. Terrible! Now I take Pedialyte solution in my water bottle. I haven’t had trouble with leg cramps in the kayak.
A. Thank you for the suggestion. Pedialyte is an electrolyte solution originally intended to help rehydrate children after an intestinal infection or high fever. The company now promotes its products for adults as well. The powder contains potassium and chloride along with flavoring agents.
Many readers have reported success with magnesium supplements to prevent nighttime leg cramps. We discuss a scientific explanation for home remedies such as pickle juice or apple cider vinegar in our eGuide to Favorite Home Remedies. This online resource may be found in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I learned my go-to hiccup remedy from my first child when he was just a nursing infant. He got hiccups fairly often, and they would always go away when my milk let down while he was nursing. At that point, he went from sipping to swallowing rapidly and continuously.
So I tried treating hiccups by drinking a glass of water quickly, swallowing continuously without pausing between swallows. That worked. The standard “drink a glass of water” advice doesn’t work if you just sip it. I try to be careful not to swallow air along with the water because sometimes swallowing air triggers hiccups for me. My son is 40 now, and I’ve been using this remedy all this time.
A. Thank you for sharing your thoughtful observations. We suspect that most hiccup remedies work by stimulating the vagus nerve. This network of nerves collects information from the body’s major organs starting above the throat and reaching down to the colon.
Many home remedies for hiccups appear to stimulate this important nerve. Swallowing granulated sugar has been shown to help (New England Journal of Medicine, Dec. 23, 1971). Presumably, continuous swallowing as you describe has a similar effect on the vagus nerve.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”
—King Features