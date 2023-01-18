Q. In a recent article about the challenges of treating eczema (atopic dermatitis), you described a number of over-the-counter treatments as well as modern prescription medicines. In particular, you described serious side effects associated with Rinvoq such as susceptibility to infections, cancer, heart attacks and strokes.

However, you did not mention another important medication, dupilumab (Dupixent). This drug offers significant benefit for patients with severe atopic dermatitis that hasn’t responded to comprehensive management. It does not cause the potentially significant side effects associated with Rinvoq.