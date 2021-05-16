Q. Recently, my primary physician, who knew about all my health problems, retired. On our first meeting, my new physician asked every question imaginable.
When I told him about my leg cramps, he advised me to take 1 teaspoon of yellow mustard and 1 teaspoon of dill pickle juice a day. I do not understand, but it worked. Do you know why it worked? Would you have recommended this remedy?
A. We would. We are thrilled that your doctor recommended two of our favorite home remedies. We have been writing about them since 2004, based on readers’ testimonials.
We usually suggest taking either of these remedies for quick relief when a leg cramp strikes. We think there is even a scientific explanation for how both remedies might work.
Specialized channels in nerves in the mouth and throat react to strong flavors like mustard or pickle juice. If they are stimulated, they send a message to the overactive nerves causing muscle cramps and calm them down.
To learn more about the science behind many such simple treatments, you may wish to read our eGuide to Favorite Home Remedies. This electronic resource is available in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I spend a lot of time reading news and watching videos on my iPad. I find that I have a hard time readjusting my eyes to normal vision after a couple of hours. Is there any supplement that might help?
A. Actually, there is. We were pleased to see a placebo-controlled trial of bilberry extract (Vaccinium myrtillus) for helping eyes adapt after using video terminal devices (Nutrients, March 2020).
The Japanese scientists recruited 109 men and women, and tested them several times throughout the three-month study. Those who took 240 mg of standardized bilberry extract daily had a quicker recovery of their eye muscles after using a computer than those taking placebo. The volunteers reported problems they experienced such as colds and menstrual cramps, but none appeared to be related to the bilberry extract. The researchers suggest that the anthocyanin content of bilberry extract is responsible for the observed benefits.
Bilberries are related to blueberries (Vaccinium corymbosum), which are also rich in anthocyanins. During World War II, word got out that Royal Air Force pilots were eating bilberry preserves before night missions to improve their night vision. That might be a myth that was put out to cover British advances in radar technology. Nevertheless, bilberries do seem to have benefits for vision.
Q. I have been experiencing a burning sensation on the bottoms of both feet for a few weeks now. My physician says I am anemic. I am recovering from surgery, but the doctors I’ve seen say the anesthesia didn’t cause this problem.
Do you have any ideas about how to treat this? I think you may have mentioned this in the past in your column.
A. Ask your doctor to check your B vitamin status, particularly vitamin B12. Anemia may be caused by low iron, but a lack of vitamin B12 can also contribute. Moreover, vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage), with the symptom of burning feet. There may be another cause of your discomfort, but it is important to identify and correct this as soon as possible if it is responsible.
