Tylenol is one of those household brands that instills confidence. People take for granted that they know how to use it safely. A reader recently pointed out that the dosing instructions are important and can easily be misconstrued.
She wrote: “When my husband asks me to buy him acetaminophen at the store, most of the selection is usually extra-strength. It’s harder to find any that’s not extra-strength. But regardless of the dose, he takes two before he sleeps.
“One extra-strength tablet is not the same dosage as two regulars, so having only extra-strength on hand means someone will have to take either less or more than the equivalent of two regular-strength.
“After an in-office procedure, my dermatologist recommended that I take ‘a couple of Tylenol’ when I got home to prevent pain. I don’t usually take pain meds, but when I got home, I took a couple of extra-strength acetaminophen because that is what we had on hand. Then I looked at the written instructions from the physician, which specified regular strength.
“You might do people a service by warning them to watch the dosage on this product. Perhaps physicians should also emphasize what dosage they’re recommending.”
This is very good advice. People often think of acetaminophen (whether Tylenol or house brand) as an extremely safe medicine. But the difference between a regular-strength tablet (325 mg) and an extra-strength one (500 mg) is significant, particularly if one is taking it several times a day.
In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration issued regulations limiting the amount of acetaminophen in prescription combination pain pills to 325 mg per pill. According to the agency, the maximum daily dose should be 4,000 mg. Some experts believe even that is too generous and think it should be dropped to 3,250 per day.
What happens if you get too much acetaminophen? Over time, this puts a terrible strain on the liver and can lead to liver failure. In addition, some people react to acetaminophen with potentially dangerous skin rashes, such as Stevens-Johnson syndrome or toxic epidermal necrolysis. These are truly horrible complications that may require hospitalization.
Acetaminophen at high doses can also affect hearing. Here is a sobering story from a reader: “I’m an RN. A few years ago, I had a partial meniscectomy (knee surgery) and needed something for pain. I can’t take NSAIDs, so I was left with acetaminophen.
For eight months, I took the recommended dose. I kept telling the doctor that I was concerned about taking so much acetaminophen. He said repeatedly that it wouldn’t hurt me.
Then I noticed my hearing was deteriorating. Even as a nurse, I had no idea this could happen, but it is a known side effect.
I stopped taking acetaminophen. Now I use heat, cold and TENS for pain. My hearing got better after I quit taking it, but that was a wake-up call.”
Acetaminophen seems to be pretty safe when used for short periods at doses of 3,000 mg per day or less. But when people start pushing the dose or if they also drink alcohol, they can get into trouble. Reading the label carefully may seem silly, but it might help you stay healthy while you treat your pain.
