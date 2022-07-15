Most of our readers really dislike prescription drug advertising on television. As far as we can tell, only two countries in the world (the U.S. and New Zealand) permit this kind of direct-to-consumer drug promotion. Here are just a few comments.
Heide wrote: “Frankly, I HATE TV ads for drugs. I don’t believe they should be advertised. Isn’t my doctor smart enough to know what to prescribe?”
Nancy added: “I have watched the drug commercials during the evening news breaks. Everyone is smiling and doing some kind of (usually pleasurable) activity. No one in the ads looks the least bit sick; all are full of happiness and health! It is criminal that these kinds of misleading and dangerous ads are allowed to proliferate. Their only purpose is to pile up profits.”
Cindy offered her opinion: “I honestly do not believe that drug companies should be allowed to advertise. Some shows only seem to have commercials from drug companies.”
Carol’s experience and thus her perspective are distinct. “I worked for a major pharmaceutical company for 27 years in the research and development area. I believe they do many good things for the world. They are the only companies with the facilities, money and research brain power that can provide the medicines we all need at some time in our lives.
“This said, I do not believe big pharma should be allowed to advertise their products on television or in print. Advertising these products does more harm than good. Allow doctors to decide what is good for their patients.”
A commercial for the medication upadacitinib (Rinvoq) promotes this drug for treating eczema (atopic dermatitis). This condition often causes redness, itching or rash. While it is certainly unpleasant, eczema is not a life-threatening condition.
The Rinvoq commercial features very active young adults. One is climbing into a helicopter, while another works out in a gym. In addition, we see a DJ spinning records and a tattoo artist at work. Then we hear about the side effects:
“Rinvoq can lower your ability to fight infections, including TB. Serious infections or blood clots, some fatal, cancers, including lymphoma and skin cancer, death, heart attack, stroke and tears in the stomach or intestines occurred. People 50 and older with at least one risk factor for heart disease have higher risks. Don’t take if allergic to Rinvoq, as serious reactions can occur.”
We have always wondered how someone would know that they were allergic to a drug like Rinvoq before they started taking it.
The visual images during the announcements about adverse effects are arresting. A man hits a punching bag and shadow boxes. A woman jumps out of a helicopter and starts running. The DJ adjusts her volume while moving to the music and the tattoo artist shows off the finished design.
We asked the Food and Drug Administration if it approves such commercials before they air. The answer: “No, FDA does not approve the wording and/or visual presentation of every DTC [direct to consumer] prescription drug advertisement.”
What that means is that consumers should view such commercials cautiously. Close your eyes when the side effects are listed so you won’t be distracted by the action.
