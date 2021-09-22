Let’s get one thing straight. We are in favor of effective sunscreens. As kids we experienced too many sunburns. That’s because back then there weren’t any products with SPF (sun protection factor) numbers. What was available did not prevent sunburn and might have even made the situation worse.
These days, effective sunscreens are widely available. Dermatologists and most other health professionals recommend conscientious sunscreen use to prevent sunburn, wrinkles, sun damage and, most important, skin cancer.
There is no question that unfiltered ultraviolet rays result in skin damage. But do sunscreens reduce the risk of skin cancer?
This fundamental question is surprisingly controversial. We imagined that there would be dozens of large randomized controlled trials proving unequivocally that sunscreen use prevents all types of skin cancer. That would be both melanoma and nonmelanoma cancers such as squamous and basal cell carcinoma.
To our surprise, though, the medical literature does not provide a clear answer to the question of prevention. A systematic review published three years ago found no association between skin cancer risk and the use of sunscreen (European Journal of Dermatology, April 1, 2018). In 29 different types of studies, people using sunscreen were neither more nor less likely to develop skin tumors.
The biggest randomized controlled trial was conducted in Australia, where dermatologists have promoted a “slip-slap-slop” message for decades. Slip on a (long-sleeved) shirt, slap on a (wide-brimmed) hat and slop on the (high SPF) sunscreen. Researchers there reported that daily sunscreen application for more than four years significantly reduced the number of squamous cell cancers (The Lancet, Aug. 28, 1999).
After an additional eight years of follow-up, the scientists reported that squamous cell cancers were down by nearly 40% among the volunteers assigned to daily rather than discretionary sunscreen use (Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, December 2006). But even though these folks appeared to have fewer basal cell carcinomas, the difference was not statistically significant. Ten years after the end of the trial, only half as many people who had used sunscreen daily had developed melanoma (Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jan. 20, 2011).
One of the authors of the Australian study admits that randomized controlled trials (RCT) are essential to answer the question whether sunscreens prevent skin cancer (Journal of Cosmetic Science, July/August 2020). That’s because “observational evidence is intractably confounded.” In other words, it is not trustworthy. The only meaningful RCT remains the Australian study that was conducted between 1992 and 1996.
We are not suggesting that people should avoid sunscreen. Quite the contrary. But if we believe in evidence-based medicine, we really do need large, well-controlled clinical trials using modern sunscreens for the 21st century.
In the meantime, people should also follow old-fashioned advice to stay out of the midday sun (10 a.m. until 2 p.m.) and seek shade if possible. We should wear hats, long-sleeve shirts and protect our eyes with effective sunglasses. Sunscreens with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide physically block UV radiation and are classified by the Food and Drug Administration as safe and effective.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features