Most companies highlight the benefits of their products. If there are downsides, they rarely, if ever, mention them in a commercial.
For example, you would be shocked to watch a car commercial in which the announcer warned about the possibility of brake failure, untimely air-bag deployment, head-on collisions or carbon monoxide poisoning. The possibility that the vehicle might catch on fire and explode would definitely not be featured.
Drug commercials are different! They almost always contain long lists of potential side effects. Some of these are devastating or even deadly.
For example, ads for the very successful and extremely expensive rheumatoid arthritis medicine, Enbrel, contain this warning: “Enbrel may lower your ability to fight infection. Serious, sometimes fatal events including infections, tuberculosis, lymphoma, other cancers, nervous system and blood disorders, and allergic reactions have occurred. Tell your doctor if you’ve been someplace where fungal infections are common or if you’re prone to infection, have cuts or sores, have hepatitis B, have been treated for heart failure or if you have a persistent fever, bruising, bleeding or paleness. Don’t start Enbrel if you have an infection like the flu.”
Why would a drug company put such a long list of scary side effects in its commercials? On the one hand, the Food and Drug Administration requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to disclose both the benefits and risks of prescription medications.
On the other hand, we suspect that drug companies welcome the opportunity to quickly run through more adverse reactions than anyone can remember. A few years ago, researchers studied consumer responses to televised commercials. They found that including more frequent but less severe problems along with really serious ones “dilutes consumer’s judgements of the severity of the side effects” (Nature Human Behavior, Oct. 9, 2017).
During such commercials, there is often a disconnect between pictures and words. While the voiceover speeds through the side effects, people on the screen may be having the time of their lives, playing, smiling and socializing. There is often a catchy tune, dancing and, frequently, at least one adorable child or dog.
There may be another reason that drug companies embrace long lists of adverse reactions. We’re speculating, but we suspect that the lawyers for pharmaceutical manufacturers appreciate the cover such disclosures provide.
If someone is harmed, but the company can show that it warned them ahead of time, the risk of litigation may be lowered. We are not lawyers, so please do not take our wowrd for this. We imagine, however, that if a drug company warns in a TV commercial that its medication can cause kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, cancer or death, it would be hard to sue for damages if such an outcome occurred.
Pharmaceuticals may be categorized legally as “unavoidably unsafe products.” In other words, if the manufacturer offers adequate warnings about side effects, even people who suffer serious or lethal harm don’t have a strong legal case.
Most people do not realize that they probably do not have legal recourse in the event of a serious adverse reaction. Perhaps we should all pay more attention to those long lists of side effects in TV commercials.
