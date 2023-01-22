Q. I was disappointed to read that some chocolate bars have high amounts of heavy metals. My particular favorite was high in both lead and cadmium. Can you tell me why? Are there any chocolates that are safe to eat?
A. Consumer Reports published an analysis of some popular chocolate brands in its February 2023 issue. Unfortunately, as you note, many were contaminated with lead, others with cadmium and a few with both.
Cadmium comes from the tropical soils in which cacao trees grow. The trees get cadmium along with nutrients and it accumulates in cacao beans as they mature.
The sources of lead contamination seems to be different. Freshly harvested cacao beans don’t have much lead, but as they dry, they accumulate dust. In some environments, the dust is full of lead. According to Consumer Reports, keeping harvested beans off the ground and away from roads and dust will cut down on the lead in chocolate bars.
Q. In a recent column, you didn’t mention the benefits of black pepper to aid the absorption of turmeric. I was surprised, since there seems to be credible research indicating a significant benefit.
A. The active ingredients in turmeric with anti-inflammatory activity are called curcuminoids. We do not absorb them well from our digestive tracts. That’s where piperine from black pepper comes in. This compound dramatically increases intestinal absorption of curcumin (Cancer Research and Treatment, January 2014). Some commercial supplements are formulated with both curcumin and piperine.
To learn more about the benefits and risks of curcumin and other natural anti-inflammatory products, you may wish to consult our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis.”