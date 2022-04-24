Q. I have picked up some tips from your column, but as a licensed dietitian, I was disturbed to see you repeating common misinformation about carrots. You said that people with diabetes should be cautious about carrots, as they are a starchy vegetable. This is incorrect; carrots are listed on the diabetic exchange list as a low-starch vegetable.
Indeed, their effect on blood sugar as determined by the glycemic index (a measure of blood sugar rise after consuming a food) is in the low range. You also failed to mention that peas are considered a starchy vegetable, though they are not as likely to raise blood sugar as potatoes.
A. Thanks for an interesting observation. When we checked the glycemic index database at the University of Sydney, we found a wide range of values for carrots, cooked or raw. Clearly, carrots are more healthful than high-starch vegetables such as potatoes.
The American Diabetes Association lists carrots as non-starchy vegetables, along with pea pods and sugar snap peas. People with diabetes or pre-diabetes should consult a dietitian for guidance on meal planning. Keep in mind, though, that individuals may vary in their response to certain foods (mSystems, Sep. 29, 2020). As a result, personal experimentation monitoring blood glucose after eating makes sense.
Q. You’ve written about melatonin maybe helping to restrict gastric juices from splashing back up into the esophagus. Can you give me a link to that article? I have an appointment with my gastroenterologist soon, and I would like to discuss the information with him.
A. A recent review article characterizes the evidence on melatonin to ease GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) as of moderate quality (Nutrients, Feb. 5, 2022). The full text is available without a payment, so both you and your doctor can read it.
There are some individual studies, including one that concluded melatonin plus certain vitamins and phytonutrients was better than omeprazole against heartburn symptoms (Journal of Pineal Research, October 2006). Finally, this summary suggests that melatonin can prevent the worst outcomes of GERD (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, July 2018).
Q. I inherited very high Lp(a) levels. Despite a healthy lifestyle, I had a heart attack and stroke. Although it is a significant cardiac risk factor, I had to convince my doctors to test for Lp(a). They don’t do so routinely.
I’ve done my own research to learn how to lower Lp(a). It involves vitamin C, the amino acids lysine and proline, and prescription-dose niacin. My doctor monitors my progress. So far, I am doing well with this regimen.
A. Lipoprotein a, also known as Lp(a), is a serious risk factor for heart attacks and strokes. One fifth of the population has elevated levels due to genetic factors. Statins may raise levels of Lp(a).
It is not easy to lower Lp(a), but one approach that has been shown to be effective utilizes high-dose niacin (Metabolism, November 2016). It should only be taken under medical supervision, though.
To learn more about Lp(a), you may wish to read our eGuide to Cholesterol and Heart Health. This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
— King Features