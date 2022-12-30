Q. I had COVID-19 in March 2020. My case was relatively mild, but I experienced terrible brain fog. I could not concentrate well enough to organize a simple budget or pay a few bills. After six months, I could not hold thoughts in my head long enough to make sure I was not making mistakes.

Then, I had an outbreak of cold sores. My primary care doctor prescribed an anti-viral drug called Valtrex. After two rounds of the medication, I noticed I was able to think far better than in the past six months. I can’t prove the Valtrex helped ease the problem, but that was the only change I made at the time. My thinking is that both cold sores and COVID-19 are viral diseases that might impact the brain. Could this antiviral drug have helped?