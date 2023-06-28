Q. For 20 years, my daughter struggled with schizoaffective disorder. Despite a caring family, she simply was referred from doctor to doctor, from hospital to hospital, with no continuity of care.

At one point, she was on multiple medications, some contraindicated. Therapy sessions turned into 15 minute “med checks.” Tragically, she ended her own life. When she died, she had just been put on an antidepressant with a black-box Food and Drug Administration suicide warning.