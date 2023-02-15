Q. I’m 48 and have battled depression for most of my life. After being on fluoxetine for several weeks, I attempted suicide. Prior to that, I remember feeling unreasonably angry and physically aggressive. I attributed that to my stressful job, and it never occurred to me that it could be from the medicine.

I was hospitalized after my suicide attempt. I didn’t know why I tried to kill myself. I was very depressed, worse even than before I was admitted, so the psychiatrist increased my dose.