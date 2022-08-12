Tens of millions of Americans suffer from a condition called sleep apnea. Those people stop breathing many times during the night. Episodes can last a few seconds or as long as a minute or two. They can occur dozens of times an hour.

Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by the collapse of muscles in the throat. This can block the airway, and the result is reduced oxygenation of the blood. Patients offer suffer from daytime sleepiness. That makes them more prone to accidents. They also are more likely to develop high blood pressure, strokes or heart attacks.

