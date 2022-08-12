Tens of millions of Americans suffer from a condition called sleep apnea. Those people stop breathing many times during the night. Episodes can last a few seconds or as long as a minute or two. They can occur dozens of times an hour.
Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by the collapse of muscles in the throat. This can block the airway, and the result is reduced oxygenation of the blood. Patients offer suffer from daytime sleepiness. That makes them more prone to accidents. They also are more likely to develop high blood pressure, strokes or heart attacks.
To treat sleep apnea, doctors prescribe machines that pump air in a continuous stream that can help hold the airway open. They are called CPAP devices, for continuous positive airway pressure. Needless to say, people with serious sleep apnea rely on these machines and are well aware that their lives depend on them. Just imagine the panic they might feel if their machines were no longer available. That has happened to far too many patients over the last year, as the company that dominates the industry, Philips Respironics, fumbled a recall of faulty CPAP devices. Here is what one reader wrote us:
“My husband has sleep apnea, so he has used a CPAP for over 12 years. Recently, his machine stopped working. When he contacted his supplier, he was told his machine had been recalled, and he would have to wait for a replacement. They advised him to contact the manufacturer, Philips.
“He called Philips, and after following the instructions to restart the machine, told them it was not working. That was July 11. We had just gotten home from the ER where we both tested positive for COVID-19 and received infusions. So he has been without his CPAP since then.
“He is very aware of the dangers of not using the CPAP machine and has been sleeping very uncomfortably since then. I have been anxious as well, just listening to his snoring. I am hoping he does not stop breathing, as he used to do before getting the CPAP.
“I have heard that it can take up to a year to get a replacement. Surely, he is not alone in this situation. What is a person with sleep apnea supposed to do? A person at his pulmonologist’s office said they are currently diagnosing new patients with severe sleep apnea. These patients are being placed on waiting lists.
“To my mind, this situation is similar to not having baby formula available. Apparently, there are currently just two companies in the U.S. who manufacture CPAP devices. How can patients do without this important appliance? Doctors warn that using the machine every night is of critical importance. What can be done to help so many people in need?
“I am hoping that sleep apnea patients can soon get the machines they desperately need for a good, safe night’s sleep.”
Our reader is right to compare the situation with CPAP machines to the baby formula shortage. Both result from the Food and Drug Administration’s inadequate oversight.
Here are some suggestions: 1. The president should invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the manufacture of chips specifically for these medical devices. 2. Philips Respironics should prioritize delivering CPAP machines to people who are most vulnerable. The company should also communicate directly to every patient. 3. The FDA should be more proactive regarding critical medical devices so that a life-threatening shortage of this sort never happens again.
