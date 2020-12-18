Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.