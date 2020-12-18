Millions of people will soon be lining up for COVID-19 vaccinations. Many readers are concerned about possible side effects.
Yvonne wants to know if the Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines are live vaccines. She asks: “If so, are we contagious for some time after vaccination? How long after getting vaccinated will we be fully protected? I’ve heard about side effects and haven’t seen information on these topics.”
The mRNA vaccines are not made from live virus. People can’t spread the coronavirus after getting an injection. It can take several weeks for full immunity. What we don’t yet know is whether people who get vaccinated can catch the virus and become asymptomatic carriers and spread it to others.
Most people want to know about possible side effects of the first vaccines to be approved. Dr. Moncef Slaoui is the government’s vaccine expert. He states that 10% to 15% of the volunteers report reactions such as fever, chills, muscle or joint pain, headaches, arm pain and fatigue. Visitors to our website have shared their personal experience with the vaccines.
“I am a volunteer in one of the vaccine trials. With the first dose, I experienced pain at the injection site, making it difficult to lift my arm. The effects lessened day by day. I felt muscle aches that interfered minimally with my activities for two days.
“With the second dose (one month later), I experienced joint and muscle aches with arm pain about 12 hours after the dose. All side effects disappeared within 24 hours after the second dose. My experience was similar to that from other vaccines I’ve received, such as flu and shingles.”
Another person wrote: “I volunteered for the Moderna study. The first shot left me with barely noticeable soreness in my arm. I couldn’t tell from the first shot if I got placebo or vaccine. Twelve hours after the second shot, I developed headache, nausea, fatigue and a fever (max 100.4). It lasted less than 24 hours. I took Excedrin and ondansetron for the nausea. I had to miss two days of work because I had to be fever-free for 24 hours before I could return.
—King Features