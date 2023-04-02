Q. I had a very mild (but long lasting) case of COVID-19 last year. I am fully vaxxed and boosted. Although it was less troublesome than a cold, it did induce a dry cough that made it hard to sleep.
Vicks VapoRub to the rescue! Actually, I used a house brand and slathered it on the soles of both feet. Then I put on my thick socks and was relieved to find the coughing minimized. I hope others get the same benefit.
A. We’re glad you have recovered fully from COVID-19. Many people report a lingering cough that may last several months.
Thank you for sharing your success story with Vicks VapoRub. We have heard from many readers that this approach can be helpful against coughs related to colds or influenza. You are the first to report using it against a COVID-19-related cough.
If you would like to know more about how Vicks might be working or about other remedies that could be helpful, you may wish to read our “eGuide to Colds, Coughs & the Flu.” This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I listened to your recent radio show on natural approaches to heartburn. Neither you nor Dr. Tieraona Low Dog (your guest) discussed the efficacy of a spoonful of plain yellow mustard to alleviate heartburn. I have used it often with great results. Am I unique? Is it my imagination?
A. We don’t think it is your imagination, since many other readers have reported success using this remedy as well. There is, however, no research we can find to support it. Mustard makers are not likely to spend money on a clinical trial for something you can buy inexpensively in the grocery store.
Q. I’ve been using Boudreaux’s Butt Paste for a rash under both breasts. It’s the only thing I’ve found that will clear up the rash and keep the area dry and free of irritation, especially in humid weather.
A. Boudreaux’s Butt Paste was introduced in the 1970s in Covington, Louisiana. Its active ingredient is zinc oxide. Inactive ingredients include castor oil, mineral oil, paraffin, Peruvian balsam and white petrolatum.
Zinc oxide is popular as a treatment for diaper rash. This ingredient has anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. It protects the skin from moisture and irritation.