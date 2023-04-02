Q. I had a very mild (but long lasting) case of COVID-19 last year. I am fully vaxxed and boosted. Although it was less troublesome than a cold, it did induce a dry cough that made it hard to sleep.

Vicks VapoRub to the rescue! Actually, I used a house brand and slathered it on the soles of both feet. Then I put on my thick socks and was relieved to find the coughing minimized. I hope others get the same benefit.