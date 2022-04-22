Ask people what disease they fear most and you are likely to hear about cancer. A diagnosis of breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer or lymphoma is terribly traumatic.
Avoiding such malignancies is always best, but prevention is challenging. People are told to avoid tobacco products, because smokers run a higher risk of many different kinds of cancer. Tobacco smoke contains numerous carcinogens, including benzene and nitrosamines.
That’s not news. What comes as a shock to many health professionals as well as consumers is the presence of such carcinogens in some medicines and body care products.
The pharmaceutical industry and the Food and Drug Administration haven’t known what to do about this problem. Even though animal research that the FDA sometimes requires may reveal a risk of tumors, that alone doesn’t keep a drug off the market. Long-term follow-up studies in humans are relatively rare. As a result, patients have no way of knowing whether the medicine they swallow everyday could be increasing their risk of cancer later in life.
One of the most controversial examples involves the popular blood pressure pills called angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). You might recognize irbesartan (Avapro), losartan (Cozaar), telmisartan (Micardis) and valsartan (Diovan), among others.
The debate goes back more than a decade. In 2010, a meta-analysis suggested a link between ARB use and lung cancer (Lancet Oncology, July 2010). The FDA reviewed this potential risk itself. A year later, the agency declared “that treatment with an ARB medication does not increase a patient’s risk of developing cancer.”
At the time, we were surprised to discover that most of the trials the FDA had reviewed were relatively short-term. It can take years for cancer to develop, so short-term studies may not be able to reveal such a risk. In fact, experts at the National Toxicology Program told us they doubted you could even detect a lung cancer risk from smoking in just three years or so.
This spring, a scientist published an analysis that throws the FDA’s assurances into question (PLOS One, March 2, 2022). His review covered 15 randomized controlled trials with 135,218 patients.
He found that cumulative exposure made a difference. In other words, people taking high doses over more than three years had an increased risk of cancer. In particular, a higher chance of lung cancer kicked in after just 2.5 years. He concluded, “The excess risk of cancer with long-term ARB use has public health implications.”
Over the last several years, nitrosamines have been detected in a number of different ARBs. Whether this contamination is contributing to a cancer risk is hard to say.
When drug companies announce a recall of contaminated medicine, they often include a statement that they have not received reports of adverse events related to the recall. Of course, since it can take years for cancer to develop, such reassurances ring hollow.
If you watch drug commercials on TV, you will hear warnings about lymphoma associated with medicines for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease. Such warnings put patients and doctors in a double bind. It is time for the FDA to clarify the risk instead of just asking patients to ignore the possibility of cancer linked to their medicine.
