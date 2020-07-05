Q. I had canker sores all my life. They would last a week or two, go away for a month or so and come back. It made brushing my teeth very difficult because they were so painful.
About 20 years ago, my doctor suggested taking vitamin B12. I started taking 500 mcg daily. It took a while to work, but now I rarely get canker sores.
My daughter used to get them, too. When she was a teenager, I started her on B12, which worked. Now her little boy is getting them. He is 4 years old. I’m wondering how old he should be to start taking the vitamin and at what dose.
A. With such a strong family history of recurrent canker sores, your daughter should ask the pediatrician for possible underlying causes. People with celiac disease often suffer from nutritional deficits that can cause canker sores. Too little folic acid, iron or zinc might be associated with this condition.
Vitamin B12 deficiency can also contribute to severe canker sores (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology Case Reports, June 12, 2019).
If your grandson is low in this nutrient, the pediatrician can recommend the appropriate dose.
Q. What is the best diet to lower cholesterol, lose weight and stay healthy?
A. A recent study concluded that there is room to adapt your diet to your personal tastes and traditions, so long as you stick to an eating pattern that is healthy overall (JAMA Internal Medicine, online, June 15, 2020).
Over three decades, the researchers collected an enormous amount of data from nearly 200,000 health care professionals. Those who scored higher on any of four different diet scales were less likely to have heart attacks or strokes. What the Healthy Eating Index-2015, The Adapted Mediterranean Diet Score, the Healthy Plant-Based Diet Index and the Alternative Healthy Eating Index have in common is a focus on vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fruit. None of them have much room for processed foods, refined grains or sugary foods and beverages.
You can learn more about lowering cholesterol in our eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.
Q. I read in your column about yellow mustard for burns and want to share my experience with another burn remedy. I burned my arm on my oven door yesterday. I actually heard my skin sizzle as it touched the frame. It was scary.
I put it under cold water and dug out my soy sauce. After I applied some, I decided to soak a piece of paper towel in soy sauce and keep it on the burn. I did that for about an hour.
It never blistered and I had no pain at all. I’m impressed. This remedy is pretty amazing, and I learned about it from The People’s Pharmacy.
A. We are always delighted to hear from readers who benefit from a home remedy. Bad burns should always get prompt medical attention.
Many household burns can be treated first by holding them under cold running water. We have heard from scores of readers just like you who have applied soy sauce after cold water and found it surprisingly helpful.
Your idea of soaking a paper towel in soy sauce and placing it on the burn seems sensible. One reader treated a palm burn by pouring soy sauce into a rubber glove, putting the glove on and sealing the wrist with a rubber band.
