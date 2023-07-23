Q. I have read your various heartburn remedies and would like to offer something different. I think people would be well-served to try drinking kefir for a few weeks to see if this probiotic yogurt-like drink helps them.
I had terrible heartburn 10 years ago, and my doctor prescribed Nexium. I had the prescription in my hand when I started reading about how difficult it can be to get off this drug due to a rebound hyperacidity effect.
My husband suggested I try drinking kefir. I started with about 4 ounces every day in the evening or whenever I had symptoms. Now I drink about 2 ounces every night before bed. My heartburn went away. Why not try this remedy before resorting to powerful acid-suppressing PPI drugs?
A. Thanks for sharing your novel remedy for heartburn. We searched the medical literature and couldn’t find any research on kefir for indigestion. This fermented dairy drink is high in probiotics or beneficial bacteria.
There is growing interest, however, in the use of probiotics for “functional dyspepsia.” That’s doctor talk for an upset stomach or indigestion with no obvious cause. A review of probiotics for this condition acknowledges a lack of scientific evidence (Microorganisms, Jan. 31, 2023). Nevertheless, the authors suggest that probiotics could well provide a novel therapeutic approach to treating FD, so they call for more research.
We offer a number of other heartburn remedies in our “eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.peoplespharmacy.com.
Q. I have read that chromium can help control blood sugar levels. When I asked my doctor about this dietary supplement, he said that little is known about chromium. What can you tell me?
A. There is evidence that chromium supplementation can lower glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c). This is a measure of blood glucose levels over several weeks. But chromium does not appear to improve fasting blood glucose levels (Biological Trace Element Research, February 2022).