Q. I have read your various heartburn remedies and would like to offer something different. I think people would be well-served to try drinking kefir for a few weeks to see if this probiotic yogurt-like drink helps them.

I had terrible heartburn 10 years ago, and my doctor prescribed Nexium. I had the prescription in my hand when I started reading about how difficult it can be to get off this drug due to a rebound hyperacidity effect.

