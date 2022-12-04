Q. We ended up in the emergency room with our teenage daughter this past Sunday. She takes sertraline daily for depression.

Sunday night, she had a cough. We gave her 2 teaspoons of cough medicine, and almost immediately, she started having symptoms. She felt dizzy, disoriented, and unsteady when she stood up. Although she was still coherent enough to recount what we had done during the day, sometimes it sounded like she was babbling.