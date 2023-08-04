Doctors, like other people, have a hard time with uncertainty. Many physicians cling to the precious information they learned in medical school. Accepting that something their mentors taught them might be wrong can be challenging.
On the other hand, contradictions are common in medicine. For example, the accepted wisdom for decades was that consuming high-cholesterol foods like eggs would raise cholesterol in the body and increase the risk for heart disease.
For years, the American Heart Association recommended limiting egg consumption to no more than three a week. In 2002, however, the AHA moderated that restriction, and by 2013, it admitted that a low-cholesterol diet might not reduce dangerous LDL cholesterol in the body.
Since then, most studies have not found that eating eggs causes clogged arteries. A recent review notes: “A meta-analysis of 39 observational studies including nearly 2 million individuals found no association between the highest intake of eggs and CVD [cardiovascular disease] mortality, and similar findings were presented in another meta-analysis of 24 observational studies of over 11 million individuals that found no association between highest intake of eggs and CVD mortality” (Current Atherosclerosis Reports, July 2023).
These same authors conclude that the egg question remains unsettled. Their summary says, “Recent findings are inconsistent regarding the possible relationship between egg consumption and CVD mortality and morbidity.” Of course, such a conclusion leaves both physicians and patients unsatisfied.
The same could be said for other dietary dogmas. Saturated fat has been denounced as dangerous. And yet, the evidence is complex.
In one randomized controlled trial, people consumed low- or high-fat dairy products or no dairy at all over three months (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, September 2021). Surprisingly, at the end of the study, cholesterol levels in the blood were not different among the groups. In a review that included data on 600,000 volunteers, investigators could not find convincing evidence that a diet rich in saturated fat leads to heart disease (Annals of Internal Medicine, March 18, 2014).
On another front, cardiologists have long prescribed beta-blocker medications such as atenolol, carvedilol, metoprolol and propranolol for people with heart disease (Circulation, Nov. 19, 2012). It will come as a shock to many physicians to learn that the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have recently changed this recommendation (Circulation, July 20, 2023). The new guidelines no longer support routine use of such drugs for people with chronic coronary disease.
Of course, no one taking a beta blocker should ever stop such medicine suddenly. That could lead to a heart attack. But the new recommendations encourage doctors to communicate clearly with their patients and reevaluate whether beta blockers are still appropriate for any given patient.