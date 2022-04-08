At one time, vaccines were not very controversial. In the 1950s, parents were overjoyed to vaccinate their children against polio. The smallpox vaccine actually helped eradicate that horrific infection from the face of the earth.
Tetanus is a potentially life-threatening disease caused by Clostridium tetani. People can get it through exposure to contaminated soil or a puncture wound. The classic example is stepping on a rusty nail.
Without immunization, the result can be “lockjaw.” This involves involuntary muscle spasms in the jaw, stomach or other muscles. People have trouble swallowing and can develop seizures or die.
Measles, mumps and German measles (rubella) once caused a lot of childhood illness, sometimes with serious complications. For decades, though, most children were vaccinated against these three viral infections without a great deal of controversy.
Influenza vaccination has become a routine fall ritual. Unlike the other vaccines, though, you need a new flu shot every year. That’s because the virus mutates. As a result, last year’s flu shot may not protect you from this year’s strain of influenza.
That seems to be what happened in the 2021-2022 influenza season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the shot was only about 16% effective. That is not statistically significant and is lower than the usual 40% effectiveness rate for the average influenza vaccine.
The CDC concluded: “This analysis indicates that influenza vaccination did not reduce the risk for outpatient medically attended illness with influenza A(H3N2) viruses that predominated so far this season” (MMWR, March 11, 2022). It’s a good thing there was very little influenza activity this season since there was an apparent mismatch between the vaccine and the strains of flu virus that were circulating.
This year’s flu shot was especially disappointing, but even in a good year, the vaccine is rarely more than 50% effective. Nonetheless, getting a flu shot has not been controversial.
The COVID-19 vaccinations, on the other hand, have been divisive almost from the very beginning. A new study, however, showed that: “Analysis of data on severe COVID-19 outcomes from a multistate hospital network found that receipt of two or three doses of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine conferred 90% protection against COVID-19-associated IMV [invasive mechanical ventilation] or in-hospital death among adults” (MMWR, March 25, 2022). These results are impressive by any vaccine yardstick.
Vaccines are not without side effects. Even the flu shot can cause some people to feel ill for days. Readers of our column have reported lasting shoulder pain, especially if the shot is not administered correctly.
The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have also triggered a range of reactions. Some people report tinnitus (ringing in the ears), headache, muscle and joint pain, fever and fatigue. In rare cases, young men have developed inflammation of the heart muscle.
We wish that vaccinations had not become politicized. We would also appreciate more transparency about the effectiveness and the side effects of all vaccines. That way, people will be more capable of determining for themselves when a vaccine, like the flu shot, makes sense.
