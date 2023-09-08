According to the American Heart Association, 122 million Americans have high blood pressure (Circulation, Feb. 21, 2023). This puts nearly half of the adult population at risk for heart attacks, heart failure, strokes and kidney disease among other health problems. No wonder the first thing most physicians require at an office visit is a blood pressure measurement.
This seemingly simple procedure is actually fraught with potential mistakes. You might be surprised to learn how often an error in technique results in a faulty reading. This can lead to either under- or over-treatment of high blood pressure.
Readers of this column have shared their experience. One person related: “My blood pressure is taken incorrectly by medical assistants and nurses at least 40% of the time. The result is readings that are too high. When I ask them to take it again, it is always lower.
“They use an extra-large cuff on everyone, but they never wait, and they often don’t have my arm at heart level. My home readings are always quite a lot lower.”
A second reader has offered this observation: “I need a larger cuff, and I do better with manual blood pressure readings. When the medical assistant slaps my arm into a standard cuff on an automated machine, it hurts a lot and makes my fingers numb. I want to howl. Often, if I ask for a larger cuff, they say they don’t have one. Frequently, they also don’t have a manual sphygmomanometer or someone who knows how to use it correctly.”
Another reader also mentions the cuff size. She says, “I weigh 95 pounds so my arm at the bicep measures about 9 inches. Usually, the nurse takes my blood pressure over my clothes instead of putting it on my skin. Often the large cuff is almost doubled over on itself. I’ve always thought the cuff needs to be against the skin.”
Are these readers getting excited about trivia, or does cuff size make an important difference? A recent study shows that it matters quite a bit (JAMA Internal Medicine, Aug. 7, 2023). The investigators concluded, “In this randomized crossover trial, miscuffing resulted in strikingly inaccurate BP measurements.”
To be specific, when the cuff was too large, as for our 95-pound reader, the readout was significantly lower than the actual blood pressure. If, on the other hand, someone with a large arm is measured with an ordinary-sized cuff, the measurement comes out much higher than it should. In this study, the average blood pressure reading for such individuals was 144/88 when measured with a regular-size cuff, but when the appropriate large-size cuff was used, the average reading was 125/79. That could easily lead to an unnecessary prescription for blood pressure pills.
Mismatched cuff size is not the only common mistake you might find in blood pressure measurement technique. People should be seated with back support, feet on the floor and arm supported at heart level. They should also be given an opportunity to go to the bathroom and relax for a few minutes before the pressure is taken.
You will find these and other important tips on correct blood pressure measurement in our “eGuide on Blood Pressure Solutions.” This online resource, found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com, also provides practical approaches for controlling high blood pressure.
