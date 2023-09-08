According to the American Heart Association, 122 million Americans have high blood pressure (Circulation, Feb. 21, 2023). This puts nearly half of the adult population at risk for heart attacks, heart failure, strokes and kidney disease among other health problems. No wonder the first thing most physicians require at an office visit is a blood pressure measurement.

This seemingly simple procedure is actually fraught with potential mistakes. You might be surprised to learn how often an error in technique results in a faulty reading. This can lead to either under- or over-treatment of high blood pressure.