Hippocrates has long been considered the father of medicine even though he lived over 2,000 years ago. Many people like to quote him as saying, “let thy food be thy medicine and thy medicine be thy food.” Apparently, there is no evidence that he actually said that.

We have, however, found this quote from his Hippocratic oath: “I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgement, and I will do no harm or injustice to them.”