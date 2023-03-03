Hippocrates has long been considered the father of medicine even though he lived over 2,000 years ago. Many people like to quote him as saying, “let thy food be thy medicine and thy medicine be thy food.” Apparently, there is no evidence that he actually said that.
We have, however, found this quote from his Hippocratic oath: “I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgement, and I will do no harm or injustice to them.”
Sadly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not appear to believe in the Hippocratic oath. Instead, it favors pharmaceuticals which almost always have harmful effects. One need only watch a prescription drug commercial to learn that popular medications can cause heart attacks, kidney damage, strokes, cancer and death.
Food, on the other hand, is frowned upon by the FDA. The latest example is cocoa. Although many studies show benefits of cocoa flavanols for blood vessel flexibility and improved immune response, the FDA recently announced that it “will not object to the use of certain qualified health claims” for high-flavanol cocoa products (FDA Constituent Update, Feb. 3, 2023).
As long as a company highlights the “very limited” nature of the scientific evidence, it will be allowed to suggest that a high cocoa flavanol product may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This claim may not be applied to ordinary foods containing cocoa or made from cacao beans.
One piece of scientific evidence was produced by the COSMOS trial (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, June 7, 2022). The Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study was a randomized placebo-controlled trial with 21,000 participants over more than three years. People who took their cocoa extract supplements regularly were 27% less likely to die of cardiovascular causes during the trial than those taking placebo.
This isn’t the first time the FDA has been reluctant to endorse the value of food for its health benefits. Over a dozen years ago, the FDA sent a warning letter to a walnut growers’ cooperative (Diamond Foods). The agency was irate about the co-op’s website statement that: “Every time you munch a few walnuts, you’re doing your body a big favor.”
Even though research suggested that the omega-3 fats in walnuts could help improve cholesterol levels and heart health, the FDA was not buying it. It accused the walnut growers of marketing “drugs.” The letter continued, “Thus, your walnut products are also misbranded ... in that the labeling for these drugs fails to bear adequate directions for use ...”
Producers of both pomegranates and cherries have also received warning letters from the FDA. Even though there are scientific studies supporting their anti-inflammatory activity, the FDA considers hints of that benefit as “unauthorized health claims.”
Perhaps the country would be healthier if the FDA embraced Hippocrates’ vision. Dietary regimens that include healthful foods might reduce the need for pharmaceuticals.
