Q. Some time ago, you wrote about legitimate Canadian pharmacies as a source for brand-name drugs. My wife uses a very expensive brand-name inhaler called Breo Ellipta. We were able to save well over half the price by buying it from Canada.

I purchased from the pharmacy offering the best price. Though we are satisfied, I wanted to report something that I felt was very curious. In filling our prescription with this Canadian pharmacy, we expected to receive it from them directly. Instead, the brand-name drug was manufactured in Turkey and shipped from the African island of Mauritius! That’s quite a circuitous route to get our prescription. Is this unusual or common?