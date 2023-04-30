Q. St. John’s wort has certainly been effective for treating my depression. However, I am extremely susceptible to sunburn, even when the temperature is not particularly high. I have to be very careful about protecting my skin when I go outside.

A. St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) has established antidepressant activity (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, March 2023). People who wish to use this herbal medicine should check with their physician or pharmacist to ensure that it will not interact badly with any conventional medications they are taking.