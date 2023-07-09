Q. I read that the bands used for nausea and seasickness could help some people sleep better. I am a very light sleeper and wake several times during the night, so I thought I’d try this idea.

They work very well for me — maybe not 100% of the time, but I do get a good night’s sleep most nights. I believe using these bands is easier and better than taking medications. I think I read about these bands in your newspaper column. If so, thank you for the idea.

