The first antidepressant medications were discovered completely by accident. In the 1950s, doctors noticed that drugs designed to treat tuberculosis had unexpected benefits.

Patients being treated at Sea View Hospital on Staten Island were quite ill. When they received the experimental TB medicine iproniazid, some became surprisingly energized. In their JAMA report (Nov. 8, 1952), the investigators mentioned “mild euphoria” and “sexual stimulation” as side effects.