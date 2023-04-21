The first antidepressant medications were discovered completely by accident. In the 1950s, doctors noticed that drugs designed to treat tuberculosis had unexpected benefits.
Patients being treated at Sea View Hospital on Staten Island were quite ill. When they received the experimental TB medicine iproniazid, some became surprisingly energized. In their JAMA report (Nov. 8, 1952), the investigators mentioned “mild euphoria” and “sexual stimulation” as side effects.
These observations piqued the interest of other scientists. It was discovered that the TB drug iproniazid was helpful for people who were depressed without tuberculosis. At the same time, researchers were unraveling the mechanism of action.
The medication blocked an enzyme called MAO (monoamine oxidase). This, in turn, boosted levels of brain neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine. Iproniazid raised liver enzyme levels, however, and was ultimately replaced by other MAO inhibitors. These included isocarboxazid (Marplan), phenelzine (Nardil) and tranylcypromine (Parnate).
MAOI antidepressants were prescribed enthusiastically until the late 1980s. That’s when Prozac (fluoxetine) entered the market. This selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) and its chemical cousins preempted the MAO inhibitors.
That was partly because of marketing but also because drugs like Marplan, Nardil and Parnate were dangerous when combined with some foods. These antidepressants can interact with cheddar cheese, pepperoni, salami, soy sauce and avocados.
Such foods contain tyramine. In the presence of MAO inhibitors blood pressure can rise to life-threatening levels. There are also other medications that can interact with these antidepressants.
It’s not surprising that this class of drugs fell into disfavor. Some psychiatrists are now reporting that these antidepressants can be helpful when newer medications are ineffective or stop working. We have heard from readers who report that MAO inhibitors can be surprisingly beneficial. Here are two examples:
“I have tried many different medications for anxiety and depression, and Nardil is by far the most effective. However, the side effects were unbearable. I gained 40 pounds in just six weeks. Instead, my doctor switched me to Parnate. It works nearly as well for me without the unpleasant side effects.
“These are both old drugs, but no psychiatrist would prescribe either one until I was referred to a university program for treatment-resistant depression. I am disappointed that psychiatrists are so reluctant to prescribe these MAO inhibitor medicines. I do need to be careful not to overdo on tyramine-containing foods. However, I worry more about interactions with other drugs. My doctor had to lower my doses of blood pressure medicines. Perhaps you could help spread the word about how valuable these MAOI medicines can be for severe depression.”
Another reader wrote: “When I was 37, my psychiatrist prescribed Nardil, an MAO inhibitor. I’ve been on it for 40 years. It’s an old drug that is rarely used these days. This antidepressant transformed my life.”
For some people, an MAO inhibitor may be extremely helpful against depression. Such drugs do require caution because of interactions and side effects. If physicians and pharmacists are vigilant, though, they can help protect patients against such dangers.
