Q. When I spent winter in Arizona, I learned from an older woman to eat a dill pickle every day. That stops leg cramps from occurring.
A. Pickles, or even a sip of pickle juice, can reverse a painful leg cramp. If you are trying to prevent nighttime cramps, you might eat your pickle at supper. Timing might be important.
You will learn about pickles, mustard, tonic water, turmeric, V-8 juice and vinegar for muscle cramps in our book “The People’s Pharmacy Quick & Handy Home Remedies.” If your library does not have a copy, you can find it in the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I want to buy a multi-vitamin for my husband, an ex-smoker. I am trying to find out if beta-carotene would be safe for him. Studies show it increases lung cancer in smokers and ex-smokers.
Some websites say smokers, ex-smokers and people exposed to asbestos should never take beta carotene. That was the conclusion from the VITAL trial. Other websites recommend mixed carotenoids. I am confused and not sure what is safe and how much of these supplements, if any, to take.
A. The VITAL trial concluded that the problem lies with isolated supplements: “Long-term use of individual B-carotene, retinol, and lutein supplements should not be recommended for lung cancer prevention, particularly among smokers” (American Journal of Epidemiology, April 1, 2009).
A careful meta-analysis of 12 randomized clinical trials found that vitamin A in any form did not affect the risk of lung cancer, except for smokers or asbestos workers (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, March 4, 2020). Given these findings, you may want to search online for a multivitamin without vitamin A for your husband. We found only a few.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”