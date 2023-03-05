Q. Years ago, I discovered that applying Pepto-Bismol to my skin could cure acne. Lately, I have developed some seborrheic keratoses. I have been applying liquid Pepto-Bismol to those also with great results. The ugly patches are shrinking and gradually disappearing.

A. More than a decade ago, a reader of this newspaper column reported that topical Pepto-Bismol helped speed acne healing. At the time, we could find nothing in the medical literature to support that approach. Ten years later, there is still nothing.