Q. I had a full-blown addiction to nasal spray before most people knew that could happen. To recover, I sprayed one nostril only until the other cleared, and then stopped. Having one nostril free for breathing is tolerable. It took about a week for this to clear.
A. Decongestant nasal sprays can lead to rebound congestion upon discontinuation. That is why labels often caution against using such products for more than three days.
Weaning one nostril at a time can be helpful in overcoming the dependence. Corticosteroid sprays can also make this process easier.
Q. My migraines started in perimenopause and then ramped up until I was suffering more than half the month. I have tried so, so many things, among them hormone replacement therapy, supplements, rescue medications, exercise, acupuncture, massage, Botox and major dietary changes.
What has helped me the most is Ajovy, but not right away. It took a full four months before I really learned how to self-inject properly and that has made a difference.
A. Ajovy (fremanezumab) belongs to a category of migraine prevention medicines called CGRP antagonists. Other drugs in this class include Aimovig (erenumab) and Emgality (galcanezumab).
We’re glad you have gotten relief. The clinical trial for Ajovy demonstrated that people using this monthly injection had about two fewer migraines a month compared to placebo. These volunteers averaged about 13 “moderate severity” migraines a month prior to treatment. If insurance does not cover these monthly injections, the cost could be nearly $800 a month.
