Q. I had a full-blown addiction to nasal spray before most people knew that could happen. To recover, I sprayed one nostril only until the other cleared, and then stopped. Having one nostril free for breathing is tolerable. It took about a week for this to clear.

A. Decongestant nasal sprays can lead to rebound congestion upon discontinuation. That is why labels often caution against using such products for more than three days.

Tags

Recommended for you