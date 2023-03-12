Q. I think I read somewhere that cocoa compounds are good for the brain, so I started taking a tablespoon a day in my coffee. I am concerned about dementia because it runs in my mother’s family. I still am doing quite well, managing my property with a horse, three dogs and two cats.
I mention all this because I am starting to notice some mental slippage in my cousin (my mother’s sister’s daughter). Yet I am quite sure that my own memory is better than it was five years ago when I started my cocoa regimen. What’s the evidence that cocoa really could be protective?
A. The evidence on cocoa flavanols is suggestive rather than conclusive. On the other hand, a systematic review of the medical literature found “that the biomolecules contained in cocoa may offer promising tools for managing cognitive decline, if provided in adequate dosages and duration of treatment” (Antioxidants, July 12, 2022).
Like chocolate, some cocoa products may be contaminated with cadmium or lead. ConsumerLab.com recently analyzed several products. CocoaVia, the supplement highest in cocoa flavanols, also had the least contamination. (CocoaVia is an underwriter of our nationally syndicated public radio show.)
Q. I have struggled with sleeping for more than a decade. I wake up after four hours or so and often have a hard time getting back to sleep.
On my mom’s advice, I tried acupressure wristbands. For three nights in a row, I have slept soundly until my alarm rang, without waking all night! I am flabbergasted and so happy. I refer to my wristbands as Wonder Woman cuffs! I hope they continue to work their magic.
A. The acupressure point used for sleep is called the Inner Gate. You’ll find it between the two tendons on the inside of the arm, about three finger widths from where the hand and wrist meet.
Acupressure, like acupuncture, is part of Traditional Chinese Medicine. A recent review found that “acupoint therapies effectively improve sleep quality” for patients after surgery, when sleep is often elusive (Medical Science Monitor, Feb. 10, 2023). We hope your elasticized acupressure wristbands continue to work for you!