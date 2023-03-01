Q. I told my endocrinologist that I wanted to stop taking my statin due to reports about serious side effects. He said, “I’ll make you a deal, pal: I’ll cut your dose in half, and you start taking grapefruit juice.” Done deal.
My lipids are all good, and I’m free of statin side effects so far. I’ve had 71 pretty good years. Would it make sense to stop the atorvastatin in favor of red yeast rice and grapefruit juice?
A. Grapefruit juice turbocharges certain statin blood levels by slowing the body’s metabolism of such drugs. For example, a daily glass of this juice boosts simvastatin and lovastatin by 260% if taken at the same time (American Journal of Medicine, January 2016). Even drinking GJ 12 hours later can increase blood levels by 90%.
Atorvastatin interacts less strongly. GJ only increases blood levels by 80%. Cutting your dose in half and adding grapefruit juice would put you back approximately where you started.
Some people are more sensitive to statin side effects than others. Because red yeast rice supplements frequently contain lower amounts of statin compounds such as lovastatin, many individuals can tolerate them even if they have trouble with statins. Since you have not experienced any statin side effects, you may not need to make any adjustments.
