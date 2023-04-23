Q. I’m 67 years old and have been a runner for 48 years. The test for my last physical showed my LDL was 200. In response, my physician prescribed atorvastatin (80 milligrams).

After taking this medicine for two months, I started having pain in my glutes and hamstrings. The doctor attributed that to my running. It’s been two months more and my pain persists. I now run (slowly) just one day a week.