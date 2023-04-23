Q. I’m 67 years old and have been a runner for 48 years. The test for my last physical showed my LDL was 200. In response, my physician prescribed atorvastatin (80 milligrams).
After taking this medicine for two months, I started having pain in my glutes and hamstrings. The doctor attributed that to my running. It’s been two months more and my pain persists. I now run (slowly) just one day a week.
My doctor told me to see a physical therapist for my pain. First, I decided to do a complete review of my numbers. My cholesterol to HDL ratio is 3.1, my triglycerides are 37, my HDL is 75 and my HsCRP is 0.29. These are all indicators that I am at low risk for heart disease. I also passed a stress test and had an echocardiogram that did not show any problems.
Are there natural options such as citrus bergamot that might be as effective as a statin without causing muscle pain?
A. Taking a drug that interferes with exercise is counterproductive. Physical activity is one of the best ways to stay healthy overall.
Your doctor prescribed “high-intensity” statin therapy, which is appropriate for patients at high risk for atherosclerosis and heart disease. The figures you have outlined suggest you are at relatively low risk.
There are many non-drug approaches to lowering your chance of developing heart disease. Few if any have been compared directly with statins, however.
Following a Mediterranean diet, with an emphasis on olive oil as the main fat, has been proven helpful in studies. A Mediterranean eating pattern includes more nuts and fish as well as produce than red meat or dairy products.
If you are not taking medications, you might include red grapefruit in your diet (Metabolism, July 2012). Don’t do this if you continue taking atorvastatin, however!
Bergamot is a citrus fruit that is popular in Italy. A systematic review of 12 studies shows that it can lower cholesterol, triglycerides and LDL (Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, 2020).
In addition, supplements such as psyllium and red yeast rice can also lower cholesterol, including LDL. Be cautious with red yeast rice: It contains compounds related to statins and may cause similar side effects.
You can learn much more from our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I have been taking Cinnulin PF for years to keep my blood sugar levels within the normal range. It is very effective.
I saw a less costly product at Costco. In addition to cinnamon extract, it contains chromium. Does this combination make sense?
A. Cinnamon, in particular water-based extracts like those in Cinnulin PF, help control blood sugar and reduce inflammation (Nutrients, July 5, 2022). A randomized controlled trial of 154 people with Type 2 diabetes found that an extract of Ceylon cinnamon bark (Cinnamomum zeylanicum) lowered fasting blood sugar and HbA1c, a measure of blood sugar over time (Cureus, Feb. 15, 2023).
In another small study, a combination of cinnamon extract and chromium lowered fasting blood sugar in people with pre-diabetes (PLOS One, Sep. 25, 2015). So long as you stick with water-based cinnamon extract and have your doctor monitor your progress, we think you could experiment with a combination supplement.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”