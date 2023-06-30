Tens of millions of Americans take statins to prevent heart disease. Some physicians have joked that we should put these drugs in drinking water to keep everyone healthy. Others are concerned about the side effects some people experience.

A few months ago, we answered a question from a 67-year-old lifelong runner in good health. A blood test had shown an elevated LDL cholesterol. The doctor prescribed high-dose atorvastatin (80 milligrams), and the writer described increasing muscle pain interfering with running. The request was for a natural way to lower cholesterol without muscle pain.