Tens of millions of Americans take statins to prevent heart disease. Some physicians have joked that we should put these drugs in drinking water to keep everyone healthy. Others are concerned about the side effects some people experience.
A few months ago, we answered a question from a 67-year-old lifelong runner in good health. A blood test had shown an elevated LDL cholesterol. The doctor prescribed high-dose atorvastatin (80 milligrams), and the writer described increasing muscle pain interfering with running. The request was for a natural way to lower cholesterol without muscle pain.
We emphasized the importance of maintaining physical activity for overall good health. In addition, we answered questions about the specific supplement the writer mentioned.
In response, we heard from an angry cardiologist, who insisted that we should have answered differently. Here is his alternative: “We are glad that you want to be physically active and that you have a normal stress test. Nonetheless, with your age and your LDL, you are at high risk for a coronary event in the next 10 years. According to American and European guidelines, you should take a statin. Further diagnostic testing and risk scoring are not recommended.
“The likelihood of a coronary event will be significantly decreased by lowering your LDL. About 90% of people can take a statin. You may want to try a different statin or reduce the dose of the one you are taking. Less than 1% of people have a serious reaction to statins. Your doctor can do a blood test to see if you are having a serious reaction.
“Other drugs can be used to lower your cholesterol without the muscle side effects of statins. The other most powerful drug is a PCSK9 inhibitor [alirocumab (Praluent) or evolocumab (Repatha)]. The most important thing is to significantly reduce the LDL.
“Your estimated life expectancy is another 19 years. With that time frame in mind, lowering your LDL is a worthwhile investment in your future.”
We agree that controlling risk factors for heart disease is worthwhile. There are many additional risks besides LDL cholesterol.
The debate over the efficacy of statins to prevent heart disease in healthy people, like the runner, has become polarized. Cardiologist Rita Redberg, former editor-in-chief of JAMA Internal Medicine, pointed out: “When healthy patients without cardiovascular disease are prescribed statins, they do not live longer, and they have only a marginal reduction in the risk of ischemic events [heart attacks and strokes]. Furthermore, statins cause numerous side effects which substantially limit their net benefit” (Atherosclerosis, September 2022).
People who have diagnosed heart disease clearly benefit from statins. The controversy involves healthy people who don’t have heart disease.
This is especially relevant for older people. Dr. Redberg continued: “This suggests that the minor reductions in MIs [heart attacks] and ischemic strokes seen in middle-aged adults cannot be expected in elderly patients, exposing them to all the harms of statins without any benefits.”
Any decision about cholesterol-lowering treatment should be made in collaboration between the patient and the prescriber. That way questions of lifestyle and age can be considered carefully.
