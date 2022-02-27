Q. I am of a certain age and have been dealing with vaginal dryness. My gynecologist recommended using coconut oil.
She suggested putting the coconut oil in the freezer and using a small melon baller to create little globes of it. I keep a supply of these in the freezer. Usually, one half is adequate to keep delicate tissues moisturized and comfortable.
A. As far as we can tell, there has not been a scientific study of coconut oil to treat vaginal dryness (atrophic vaginitis). Nevertheless, many readers share your enthusiasm for coconut oil as a lubricant.
Latex condoms may break down in the presence of oils, including coconut oil. And some people may be sensitive to this natural product. Dermatologists often recommend patch testing any topical treatment by placing a dab on the inside of the forearm. Cover with a bandage and check 24 hours later to see if there is a reaction.
Q. I have read in your column about something called “power pudding” for constipation. Years ago, I made the recipe, and it worked really well for my husband when he was suffering.
I seem to remember that it had bran and applesauce, but I cannot remember the other ingredients. Could you please share it and any other remedies that might be helpful? I don’t want to use laxatives.
A. We first heard about this recipe from nurses who were taking care of hospitalized patients. This approach requires a lot of fluid to prevent obstruction in the throat.
Power pudding contains 1 cup of applesauce, 1 cup of coarse wheat bran and 3/4 cup of prune juice. Mix the ingredients together and take 1 to 2 tablespoons daily with a full 8-ounce glass of water. Keep the mixture refrigerated.
You will find this recipe and another dynamite option, pumpkin bran muffins, in our book, “Recipes & Remedies from The People’s Pharmacy.” Look for it in the book section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. For those suffering from the opposite problem, we include a recipe for coconut macaroon cookies.
Q. Some time ago, you wrote about eating sunflower seeds to keep awake while driving. You didn’t explain the technique correctly.
I use this tactic myself as someone who easily gets sleepy behind the wheel. I learned about it while spending a lot of time in Israel, where it is a common practice.
An experienced Israeli does not use his hands on the sunflower seeds other than to pop a new seed in his mouth or remove the old shell for discard. Or, even better, spitting out the old shell! The activity that keeps one awake is the act of manipulating the seed inside the mouth with one’s tongue and shelling it without using one’s hands. It takes a little practice!
Eating seeds like this one at a time also has the advantage of ingesting very few calories for the time spent shelling the seed inside one’s mouth. It’s better than candy.
A. Thank you for the detailed explanation. Others have also used a somewhat similar strategy to stay awake while driving.
One reader wrote: “Wow! I’ve been vindicated. For decades, I drove thousands of miles for work. Drowsiness was a big issue. The only thing that worked was eating something, and my go-to became, ahem: shelled, unsalted sunflower seeds! I kept them in a cup and tipped a few into my mouth when I needed to stay awake while driving. This way seeds were not handled, keeping germs away and oil off the driving wheel.”
— King Features