Thousands of years ago, people in ancient Mesoamerican civilizations prized cacao, the plant that gives us chocolate. Not only did they use its seeds as money, they considered it a health-promoting product. They also used it in religious ceremonies.
You might not recognize their cocoa, though. Instead of consuming a sweet beverage, the Olmec, Mayans and Aztecs mixed cacao with savory spices like chili.
After the Spanish conquered Latin America, they brought cocoa back to Europe. And they made an important innovation: adding sugar, which greatly increased chocolate’s appeal to European taste buds.
The resulting concoctions, whether as liquid cocoa or solid chocolate, are still prized for their delicious flavor. In addition, scientists have been discovering previously unsuspected health benefits from this plant-derived food.
Last year, we heard from a physician who was quite unhappy about our comments on cocoa flavanols: “Some of these products are touted to support brain and heart health. There is no evidence behind such claims. You’ve said cocoa flavanols improve health, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.”
As it turns out, this doctor had not been following the medical research. Cocoa flavanols lower blood pressure (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, April 25, 2017), possibly because they make blood vessels more flexible (Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, Feb. 19, 2020). Recent research confirms this benefit on blood vessels, particularly in the legs and feet of people with Type 2 diabetes (Food & Function, Oct. 17, 2022).
A randomized, controlled trial of 100 middle-aged adults demonstrated that people consuming 450 milligrams of cocoa flavanols daily for a month reduced many important markers of cardiovascular risk (British Journal of Nutrition, Oct. 28, 2015). A systematic review of 31 studies found that people consuming dark chocolate for at least two weeks lowered their systolic blood pressure by nearly 4 mmHg (Foods, July 1, 2022). When the daily dose of cocoa flavanols was at least 900 milligrams, researchers saw greater effects.
What are the downsides of getting cocoa flavanols from dark chocolate? We certainly couldn’t consider candy bars to be health food. Among other things, eating enough chocolate to provide 450 to 900 milligrams of cocoa flavanols a day could result in quite a lot of calories. If you don’t have room in your diet for extra energy, you might want to consider cocoa flavanol supplements.
ConsumerLab.com recently published a review of dark chocolate, cocoa and cacao powders and supplements as sources of flavanols. The analysts warn that some of these sources have high levels of cadmium, a toxic heavy metal. They also found that levels of flavanols varied enormously among products, ranging from 2 to 993 milligrams in supplements and 2 to 351 milligrams in dark chocolate.
The analysis identified CocoaVia supplements as having reliably high levels of cocoa flavanols. We must reveal that CocoaVia underwrites our public radio show and supports our newsletter. For more information about the best sources of cocoa flavanols, you may wish to subscribe to ConsumerLab.com and read their full report.
Doctors may never consider chocolate as health food, but cocoa flavanols have earned their reputation as having a number of important benefits.
