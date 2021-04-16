Cocoa often brings back fond memories of childhood. Mom often put a marshmallow in a mug of cocoa for a special treat. The flavor was divine.
This cocoa bears little resemblance to the drink the Aztecs favored. That contained cacao and various spices such as chili peppers, but no sugar and certainly no marshmallows.
For thousands of years Mesoamericans treasured cacao, the plant from which cocoa and chocolate are derived. They attributed spiritual power to the drink and thought it would help people in the afterlife. They even valued cacao beans as a substitute for money.
Today, scientists are finding that the flavanol compounds in cocoa have impressive health benefits. Research has shown that high-flavanol cocoa (without the marshmallow) can lower blood pressure (Frontiers in Physiology, Feb. 18, 2021). That appears to be due to its ability to improve blood vessel flexibility (Food & Function, Oct. 16, 2019).
Investigators have also considered whether cocoa flavanols could benefit cognition. In one study, they found that people taking cocoa flavanols had better brain oxygenation under stress (Scientific Reports, Nov. 24, 2020). The volunteers also did better on demanding cognitive tests if they had taken cocoa flavanols.
Some health professionals have a hard time believing that cocoa could have such health benefits. One physician doubted that there could be any scientific support for the idea that cocoa flavanols improve brain function.
The latest research, though, has been published in Scientific Reports (Feb. 15, 2021). Columbia University investigators recruited 211 healthy older people (50 to 75 years of age). In this randomized controlled trial, the participants took placebo or 260, 510 or 770 mg per day of cocoa flavanols (CocoaVia). The scientists write:
“Our data demonstrate that list-learning task performance was improved by the dietary flavanol intervention. It is noteworthy that the effect size for the observed improvements in this cohort of generally healthy individuals seems to be directly related to habitual diet quality. Individuals with lower aHEI score more likely experienced greater treatment effects...” The aHEI is the alternative Healthy Eating Index. People with low scores are consuming diets that don’t have many other dietary flavanols from fruits and vegetables.
The researchers continue:
“This finding provides novel insights into the dynamics and functional plasticity of list-learning task performance in the context of nutrition, supporting the notion that this hippocampal-dependent task is sensitive to relatively short-term dietary modifications.” It’s important to note that the measurable gains in cognitive performance disappeared after eight weeks of not taking the supplement.
They conclude: “This study raises the possibility that at the population level, flavanol-based dietary interventions may have a beneficial impact on cognitive aging. Considering the increasing world-wide aging population due to the overall reduction in late life morbidities, normal age-related memory decline is now considered an impending cognitive epidemic. In this context, dietary flavanols may offer meaningful benefits to cognitive health, although further studies are needed.”
